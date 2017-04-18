Coastal Carolina to Host 2019 NCAA Golf Regional

Follow @CCU_CAF Follow @goccusports Follow @chaunceyccu

CONWAY - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced today that Coastal Carolina University Athletics and the Myrtle Beach Sports Alliance will host a 2019 Men’s Golf Regional Championship. The NCAA Regional will be played at TPC Myrtle Beach from May 12-15, 2019.

“We at CCU are thrilled about the announcement,” said CCU director of athletics Matt Hogue. “Hosting an NCAA golf championship has been a long-time goal of our area and makes perfect sense for the ‘Golf Capital of the World.’ We are excited about joining forces with the Myrtle Beach Sports Alliance and TPC Myrtle Beach to host a first-class event in 2019 and provide yet another opportunity to showcase the sports tourism capability of our region.”

This will be the first NCAA Men’s Golf Regional played in Myrtle Beach since Long Bay Golf Club hosted the 1989 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional and is believed to be just the third NCAA Men’s Golf Regional held in the state of South Carolina as Daufuskie Island hosted a 1998 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional.

TPC Myrtle Beach served as the home of Coastal Carolina’s General Hackler Championship 11 times in the 16-year history of the event, which annually welcomes the nation’s premier programs during the collegiate regular season.

Located in Murrells Inlet, TPC Myrtle Beach is a 6,950-yard, par-72, Tom Fazio-designed course and hosted the 2000 Senior PGA Tour Championship. The course opened in 1999 and has been lauded as one of the top courses in South Carolina nearly each year since it opened.

Coastal Carolina hosted NCAA baseball regionals in 2007, 2008 and 2010 as well as an NCAA Super Regional in 2010. The University has also hosted the likes of the Big South Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in 2013, ’15 and ’16 as well as the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Championship.