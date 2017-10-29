Coastal Men’s Golf in 8th After Round 1 of 3 at Kiawah

Follow @CCU_CAF Follow @goccusports Follow @chaunceyccu

KIAWAH ISLAND - Scores were high on a windy, wet day for the first round of the East Bay Deli Classic, played at the par 72 Turtle Point Golf Course at Kiawah, and Coastal Carolina stands in a tie for eighth place in the 15-team field event. Coastal shot a score of 318 in the six-count-four event (the team total is determined by counting the top four scores among the team's six players).

No team was under par and #26 Tennessee leads with a 10-over par score of 298.

Andrew Roy is tied for 16th after an opening-round 77 and Luis Ruiz shot a 1-over par on the tough inward nine to stand in a tie for 25th with a score of 78 Sunday.

"Conditions were brutal today," said head coach Jim Garren. "We knew it was going to be that way and we knew, having a later time, we'd have the wind our entire round. We actually fought hard most of the day but did not finish like we could have. We needed this kind of round. We needed a gut-check day and we got it. We have to bounce back tomorrow and climb the leaderboard. Andrew had a very nice day and I was proud of Luis's effort after getting off to a slow start."

While in ninth place, Coastal Carolina led the field by playing the par 3's at 5-over for the day as Roy was 1-under on the four par 3's and Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen was even.

Roy opened with a bogey, but had birdies on holes 2 and 3 to get to 1-uder. However he made the turn at 2-over after a double bogey on the 6th hole and bogey on the 9th. The started the back nine with a birdie before dropping a shot on the 12th hole and two on the 13th. He reeled off four straight pars and finished his round with a bogey on the par-4 18th to card a 77.

Ruiz opened with a 5-over par 41 on his front nine. Like Roy, Ruiz opened his back nine with a birdie on the par-5 10th. He finished with six pars and two bogeys for his 78,

Thadd Obecny II, ranked 97th in the nation, posted an 81 in the opening round and is tied for 39th. Morgan Deneen and Goth-Rasmussen each shot an 82 and are tied for 47th. Deneen and Roy each had three birdies, the most by a Chanticleer Sunday. States Fort is tied for 56th after an opening-round 83.

Round two of three will be played Monday and the event will conclude Tuesday.